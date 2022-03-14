Ukraine Claims Russian Shelling Kills Six Healthcare Workers, Destroys 7 Hospitals

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed seven hospitals and damaged an additional 104, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed in a telethon. According to news agency Ukrinform, Lyashko said that the seven health care centres that the Russian troops destroyed cannot be rebuilt. He also said that six medical workers have been killed and another 12 have been seriously wounded in the Russian shelling so far.

Addressing the nation, Viktor Lyashko noted that despite the losses, it is still viable to receive medical care in Ukraine as all remaining hospitals are working. The health minister informed that the 104 damaged healthcare facilities can still be restored. “Thirty-four ambulances were fired on, most of them are out of order,” he added.

According to Lyashko, the medical sphere has reorganised and become part of military healthcare. “Everything works completely differently. Today, priority is given to the supply of aid to health care facilities that are at the forefront, which receive the wounded, injured, after the collapse of houses with multiple injuries," Lyashko said.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area. Since then, Russian troops have been shelling and destroying infrastructure, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and towns using artillery and ballistic missiles.

Amid escalating tension between the two nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation. On Sunday, he also said that Moscow would begin a war without preventive sanctions. Regarding efforts to arrange a meeting between his Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian President said that this a “hard path, but this path is needed”. He stated that some humanitarian corridors had been successful during the day, with the notable exception of Mariupol, which was disrupted by Russian troops.

(Image: AP)