Ukraine Claims Russian Shelling On Sumy's Residential Areas Kills 10 Including Children

Russian planes ‘dropped bombs’ on the residential areas of Sumy, according to the head of the city’s regional state administration Dmytro Zhyvitsky. Videos and images of destruction caused in Ukraine’s Sumy have also emerged and been accessed by the Republic showing fires across residential blocks. The Sumy Regional State Administration also claimed that even children were among the dead and wounded.

It is to note that explosions in Sumy were recorded on day 13 of the Russia-Ukraine war which continues to intensify. Before Zhyvitsky, several other authorities in Ukraine have claimed that children and women have also died due to Russia shelling the residential areas. However, most recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied attacking any civilian in Ukraine.

As per Kyiv Independent, Children also lost their lives after Russian air raid on residential buildings in Sumy. In a video message on Facebook, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky said that at least 10 people were killed following targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy.

Russia had announced the so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on 24 February and has continued its onslaught on Ukraine. Promoting resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has pledged to stay in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital even though the Russian army has ramped up attacks on the neighbouring country. As per reports, near Sumy, Ukraine was able to destroy a column of ‘enemy’ of Russian military equipment.

Zelenskyy said ‘I’m not afraid…’

Posting a video from his office in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that he is ‘not afraid’ and ‘not hiding’ as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine. He said, "I stay here…I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As long as it's necessary to win in our patriotic war." His residential place of residence is Mariinskyi Palace in Pechersk district of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced another partial ceasefire from 10:00 AM (local time). It said in a statement, said, "From 10:00 a.m. MSK on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares #ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors (from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Mariupol)."

