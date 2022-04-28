Ukraine Claims Russian Soldiers Involved In Torturing Civilians In Bucha 'exposed'

Iryna Venediktova, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, has stated that the soldiers of the Russian armed forces who have been allegedly involved in the torture of people in Bucha have been "exposed." Taking to her official Facebook account, Venediktova in a post said that Putin has awarded the honorary title of "Guard" to the 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the land troops of Russia. She claimed that the Russian President lauding the "mass heroism and the language of the civilized world" for war crimes indicates that atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha were carried out on the orders given by the higher authorities.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine claimed that they have evidence that these soldiers had "robbed" local residents and had taken their personal belongings and household appliances. Iryna Venediktova stated that the role of Russian troops amounting to war crimes has been discovered by the prosecutors and police officers during the investigative and operational work. She said that they have started the investigation to find the involvement of the ten Russian troops in killing the people of Bucha. In the Facebook post, Iryna Venediktova mentioned the names of Russian soldiers who were allegedly involved in Bucha and have been awarded by the Russian government.

Venediktova accuses Russian forces of threatening victims in Bucha

Venediktova revealed that a short investigation found that the Russian forces, during the occupation of Bucha, held unarmed civilians as hostages and killed them with hunger and thirst. She claimed that the Russian armed forces kept the people on their knees with tied hands and mocked them.

According to Iryna Veneiktova, Russian troops had threatened the victims and "imitated the loss of their prisoners by shooting at them." The statement of Iryna Venediktova comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly honoured his military’s 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade involved in the alleged civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha with the title of “Guards."

Bucha killings

It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russian troops started withdrawing from Bucha and other key towns and villages of the war-torn nation, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by the former in the regions. After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian troops, several leaders from the world have condemned Russian action.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, who visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha called Ukraine "a crime scene". International Criminal Court tweeted, "Ukraine is a crime scene. We’re here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC are being committed. We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth."

(Image: AP)