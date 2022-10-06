Ukraine Claims Russian 'terrible Torture Chamber' Discovered In Recently Liberated Izyum

As Russia continues its so-called military operation in Ukraine, the officials of the war-ravaged nation have allegedly found a Russian torture room in Izyum, the besieged eastern city that was freed by Ukrainian forces last week. The torture chamber was discovered in the district of Borova, a region that was occupied by Russian forces since the month of April this year.

According to Sky News, Ukraine’s National Police Force accused Russian troops of committing war crimes in the eastern Kharkiv region and driving "the locals out of their homes. "When Russian servicemen entered the village, they drove the locals out of their homes and settled there themselves," the central body said in a statement.

"People were intimidated, beaten and abused. The Russian occupiers left looted houses. Dirt and filth - the trademark of the 'Russian world'," it added.

Several items found inside torture chamber

Local Ukrainian officials came across several bizarre items in the chamber, including a gas mask, dental crowns, a dirty rag, barbed wire, and an adult toy.

According to Kharkiv's chief police investigator, the rag was attached to the gas mask and was possibly used on "the head of a victim, who was covered with a smouldering rag and buried alive.”

Officials further said that a box containing dental crowns brought back nightmares from the Nazi era, with the room bearing resemblance to "Auschwitz," the largest German Nazi complex of concentration extermination camps during the Holocaust.

According to a local dentist named Sergey, the dental crowns belonged to him but were stolen by invaders. The dentist, in a statement to a local German newspaper, said that the Russian invaders stole the stainless steel dental crowns, assuming that they were made out of gold.

"I'm the only dentist here. So if they were found here, they must be mine."

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of Kharkiv's National Security Service's investigative department, released images of the chamber that displayed a broken phone, barbed wire, a makeshift bed, and an adult toy.

"Neighbours constantly heard screams from there. Investigators found a terrible torture chamber in the village," he said, asserting that the authorities "know the names of the victims" and an investigation has been launched.