Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Killed 169 Children, Injured 306 Others Since Onset Of War

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 44th day, with Moscow continuously shelling key Ukrainian cities, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova claimed that nearly 169 children have lost their lives, while 306 have been injured ever since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, the Kyiv Independent reported. Stressing the terrifying civilian massacre in Ukraine's Bucha region, from where Russian soldiers were recently pulled out, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine stated that in Bucha, "the body of a 15-year-old girl was found among the adult victims in a mass grave”. However, the Office claimed that the actual number of children killed in the conflict is likely to be greater.

Furthermore, according to information accessed by juvenile prosecutors, the Russian Federation's full-scale military operation in Ukraine has impacted over 475 children. More than 88 youngsters have been harmed in Kyiv, while, Donetsk has recorded 81 casualties. In Kharkiv, nearly 75 have been affected, while, Chernihiv with 50, Mykolaiv with 40, and Luhansk with 35, among others, Interfax reported.

1,611 people have been killed since the war commenced: OHCHR

In addition to this, the United Nations on Thursday has stated that 1,611 people have been killed and 2,227 more have been injured since the war commenced. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed in a statement that the majority of the civilian casualties which has been recorded were caused by the usage of explosive weapons with a broad impact area, such as shelling from heavy artillery as well as multiple launch rocket systems, missile and airstrikes.

The number of war casualties is likely to be greater, as reports are still being verified, according to the OHCHR. It is worth noting that Mariupol and Volnovakha in the Donetsk area, Izium in the Kharkiv region, and Popasna in the Luhansk region, and Borodianka in Ukraine's capital Kyiv are all severely impacted, as per media reports.

Furthermore, the two warring nations have displaced approximately 4.3 million people into neighbouring European countries to seek safety. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have been welcomed to Poland as a result of Russian forces' assault on civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced alarm over citizens' remains scattered across streets and in improvised mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. She also demanded that instead of burying the dead in a trench, Ukraine's army exhume and identify the people so that the victims' relatives can be notified. She also asked for an international probe into what transpired in Bucha to determine "the truth."

Zelenskyy's interview with Arnab

During a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation”, President Zelenskyy said. In his interview with Mr. Goswami, President Zelenskyy also asserted that “the faster the meet with President Putin, the better”.

