Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Killed 191 Children, Injured 349 Since Onset Of War: Report

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has reached its 49th day, with Russian troops continuously bombing key Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian prosecutors have revealed on Wednesday that nearly 191 children have lost their lives, while 349 others have been wounded in the war-torn nation since, the beginning of Russian invasion on February 24. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office further, highlighted the fact that several Ukrainian children have been killed in recent days as a result of the bombardment in northeastern and southern Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to a Ukrinform report, the office’s press service stated on Telegram, “As of the morning of April 13, 2022, more than 540 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. In particular, 191 children were killed and more than 349 were injured".

As of April 13, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of #Ukraine, 191 children have been killed and 349 children have been wounded.



Reminder: Within eight years of war in #Donbas 152 children were killed. pic.twitter.com/Z9sFUgl8K7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 13, 2022

However, the statistics are not final since work is still being done in places where ongoing conflicts are taking place, as well as in the temporarily occupied and freed territory, Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian children died in different parts of the war-torn nation

In addition to this, the Russian Federation's full-scale military operation in Ukraine has impacted over 113 Ukrainian children in the Donetsk region, while the Kyiv region has witnessed 102 casualties. More than 79 youngsters have been harmed in Kharkiv, whereas the Chernihiv region recorded 54. In Mykolaiv, nearly 40 have been affected, while, Kherson with 38, Luhansk region with 36, among others, Ukrinform reported.

Furthermore, a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found burned in the settlements of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, as well as Korolivka, western Ukraine, according to a CNN report. Apart from this, heavy bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine's northeastern city, has also claimed the lives of children, according to the statement. When an explosive hit a residential structure in the southern Kherson district, a 15-year-old girl was gravely injured.

Civilian deaths in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the UN’s human rights agency, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced that as of April 11, Russia's assault in Ukraine has killed 1,892 people and injured 2,558 since February 24. As per the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, Russian shelling and bombing have damaged 957 educational facilities, with 88 of them entirely destroyed.

On April 10, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that over 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have left the war-torn country to seek safety and security in the neighbouring nations. As per media reports, since the unjustified conflict began, the number of refugees has continued to rise as people seek sanctuary in safe places.

(Image: AP)