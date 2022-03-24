Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Resorting To 'terror' Of Locals In Kherson's Captured Areas

On day 29 of the Russia-Ukraine war, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said in an operational update on Thursday that in the Kherson region the Russian forces have begun opening “terror” against those who disagree with their occupation. In a statement shared on social media platforms, the Ukrainian armed forces said that in the Russia-occupied territories of the Kherson region, the Russian forces resorted to “terror” of the local population.

The statement said, "In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, in connection with peaceful protests against the occupation, the enemy resorted to terror of the local population, actively using rosguard units to prevent these actions of civil disobedience to the occupation authorities."

"The enemy continues to lose manpower and equipment in all directions," it also said.

Additionally, Ukrainian armed forces claimed that since February 24, Russia has lost around 15,800 personnel, 108 planes, 530 tanks, 280 artillery systems among other losses. On Thursday, the defence of a war-torn nation hailed the destruction of Russia's large landing ship called 'Orsk' in Berdyansk and said "There will be more!"

Russia-Ukraine peace deal may take months

As the war continues to rage in Europe, Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday said that he believes the talks with Russia are absolutely "real" and that the Kremlin was not trying to “stall for time" in order to regroup. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s senior adviser, Podolyak, told ABC News in an interview that he believes Russia was trying to make a deal. However, according to him, a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine may take months.

Meanwhile, unable to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Russian forces are now adopting defensive positions north of the city instead of advancing, said the United States Department of Defence or Pentagon on Wednesday. According to a reporter at Foreign Policy, the senior Pentagon official said that the Russian troops were pushed back at least 55 kilometres east and northeast of Ukraine’s capital over the last 24 hours. US security correspondents tweeted that Ukraine’s counteroffensive pushed Russian forces to take such positions as the Moscow-Kyiv war enters week 5.

(Image: AP)