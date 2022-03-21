Ukraine alleged on March 21 that the Russian military had stolen five grain-laden ships from the Berdyansk port. The stolen ships were carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, according to Oleksandr Starukh, governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in a televised interview with Ukrinform news agency on March 21. According to eyewitnesses, Russian tugboats took the ships.

According to Ukrinform, Starukh claimed, “Residents of Berdyansk report that there were five ships in the port. Some of them were fully loaded - we see this in the customs documents, some are partially loaded. A few days ago, these ships disappeared from the port of Berdyansk. According to people, they were driven away by Russian tugs. There were tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain there."

He went on to say that the specific location of these ships would be revealed soon. Berdyansk has been temporarily taken over by the enemy, the local media agencies reported earlier. Further, Ukraine rejected Russian demands on Monday to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged and fierce fighting shows no signs of easing.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian forces had requested that Ukrainian forces leave the city using humanitarian corridors set up for residents. The proposal, however, was promptly rejected by Kyiv, even before Moscow's early deadline. On Sunday, Russian Col Gen Mikhail Mizintsev asked Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and promised them "a safe retreat from Mariupol."

Ukraine, on the other hand, promptly dismissed the suggestion, saying, "There can be no talk about capitulation and putting down armaments." Mariupol Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko likewise turned down the proposal quickly after it was offered, claiming that he didn't need to react until the morning deadline.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the Russian bombing of an art school in Mariupol in a video speech delivered early Monday morning. When the school was assaulted, he said, up to 400 citizens were taking refuge there. The Associated Press quoted Zelenskyy as stating, "They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived."

In addition, on March 20, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will go to Poland. The visit will be part of his week-long journey to Europe, where he will hold crucial meetings with NATO and European partners over the Ukraine issue.

Image: AP