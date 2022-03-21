As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 26th consecutive day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russian troops have been "terrorizing" residents of Ukraine in temporarily occupied territories. The ministry informed that Russian armed forces store their weapons and equipment in the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Russian forces conducting "forced mobilization measures" in the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine continue to carry out strikes on Russian troops who try to hold the captured regions. The Russian armed forces have been making use of operative and tactical unmanned aircraft for missile and bomb strikes. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that air force units of Ukrainian armed forces were targeted by Russian troops by using 1 plane, 4 UAVs and 2 winged missiles. According to the ministry, bombing and "storming aviation" has affected the equipment of Russian troops. In another post, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops carried out a military offensive against Ukraine on March 20.

Russian troops fire missile and bombs on Civilian infrastructure

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 20, claimed that Russian troops have not been able to partially reach Donetsk operational area, however, they have been unsuccessful in encircling Kyiv and reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the defence ministry, the Russian troops fired missiles and bombs and their attacks were mainly focused on civilian infrastructure and residential areas. The Russian tarmed forces have been targeting the civilian infrastructure to intimidate the residents and impact the economy of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims about 14,700 Russian troops killed in the attack

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, March 20, claimed that about 14700 Russian troops have been killed in the military offensive that began on February 24. According to the ministry, 96 aircrafts, 118 helicopters and 476 tanks of Russia have been destroyed. Russian armed forces have lost 1487 armoured vehicles, 60 cisterns, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 special equipment, 947 vehicles, 3 vessels and 230 artillery pieces and 74 multirocket launch system.

