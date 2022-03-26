Ukraine Claims Russia's 'main Focus' To Capture Popasna, Rubizhne & Severodonetsk

Ukraine on Saturday alleged that Russia was preparing to capture the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, and was moving to attack Severodonetsk. The three cities are located in the Luhansk Oblast of Ukraine, which has been declared as an independent region by Russia.

Issuing an update on Saturday, March 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that Russia was continuing its full-scale armed aggression against the country and relocation of additional units of the Eastern Military District to the territory was underway.

"In the Volyn direction, the enemy does not carry out offensive actions. At the same time, there is a withdrawal from the points of permanent deployment of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to landfills. In the Polissya direction, the enemy continues to shell settlements, does not carry out active offensive operations," it informed, adding that Moscow was focusing its main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy holds the previously occupied frontiers, regroups and increases the grouping of troops in order to carry out the offensive in certain areas. The shelling of the city of Kharkiv continues. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy focused its efforts on maintaining its position and preparing for the offensive, was unsuccessful in its attempts to advance, and suffered losses," informed the Ukraine Army.

Ukraine forces taking measures to defend bases in Black Sea

The update further claimed that Russia was continuing its attempt to storm Mariupol in order to occupy the central part of the city. It stated that despite assault operations in the Avdiivka direction, Russia was unsuccessful and units of the Ukraine Army repulsed attempts to storm the settlement of Novomayorske and Krasnohorivka.

Forces were also taking measures to defend the bases in the Black Sea Operational Zone, the statement read. Russia, in an unexpected move, escalated the aggression against Ukraine by firing the Kalibr missile from a ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. This has reportedly destroyed arsenal with weapons in the Zhytomyr region.

"The main efforts of the Defense Forces are focused on preventing the advance of the enemy in the directions of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhia and the defense of the city of Mykolayiv, the maintenance of certain areas of the sea coast; protection and defense of critical infrastructure; liberation of the temporarily occupied territories," it said.