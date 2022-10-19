Ukraine's air force, on October 19, stated that it has shot down 223 Iran-manufactured Shahed-136 drones since September 13, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine destroyed 37 out of the 43 drones that were launched by Russia in a fresh wave of air attacks. On the same day, 28 drones were used by the Russian forces to attack the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is possible that Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 Shahed-136 from Iran. Furthermore, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat has said that hundreds of the supplied drones have already been used in the war against Ukraine. On the contrary, Iran has continued to deny supplying weapons, with its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claiming that Tehran "had never sent and will never send" munitions to the Soviet nation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces said on Wednesday that it had destroyed 13 “kamikaze” drones overnight in the southern region of Mykolaiv, as per a statement issued on Telegram. “During the night of October 18-19, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region twice with ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones,” the Armed Forces statement read.

“Eleven were shot down by the air defense of air command “South”, two more — by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Air Force added.

Today, the enemy attacked Ukraine with strategic aviation. Six X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers. Ukraine was also attacked by "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.

The Air Force of Ukraine destroyed:

4 X-101 cruise missiles;

10 "Shahed-136" drones. — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) October 19, 2022

Russian drone attacks jolt Ukraine

In another post, the military revealed that a total number of 12 drones had been shot down. Following the drone attacks on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for imposing sanctions against Iran. “Today, for the first time in the history of Ukrainian-Iranian relations, I called for sanctions against Iran. The patience broke. We listened to various explanations and arguments for a very long time, but it’s impossible to hide the truth. And this truth today flew into the houses of the city of Kyiv,” he said in a video message on Facebook.

“Therefore, the time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation,” he said, adding that the sanctions would act as a loud and clear message that any nation which extends help to Russia will “suffer and feel the price of it".