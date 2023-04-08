Ukraine Claims Surge In The Number Of Russian Military Personnel Surrendering

Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are giving up ground in the ongoing conflict in the country at an increasing rate, as reported by Newsweek. A statement released by the Ukrainian defence ministry on Friday anticipated the spring counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army as the cause of the "sharp" rise in Russian soldiers wanting to surrender to "save their lives." Its statement also noted that some Russian soldiers are being "directly captured" while fighting.

Putin began his "special military operation" in Ukraine last February intending to quickly defeat his neighbour to the east. But Ukraine's defence effort, which was strengthened by Western aid, was greater than anticipated, and it helped to offset Russian military advances.

'I Want to Live'

The number of registered requests for Russian military surrender doubled from the previous month to 3,000 requests, according to Vitaliy Matvienko, spokesman for the "I Want to Live" hotline. The Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Ukrainian defence ministry both assisted the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War's "I Want to Live" initiative.

The hotline was launched in September of last year to persuade Russian servicemen to stop fighting for Moscow in the conflict that has spread to important Ukrainian towns like Kyiv, Kherson, and Odessa. Most recently, the conflict between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers grew more intense in Bakhmut, a city in Ukraine's Donetsk area.

"The Ukrainian counteroffensive operation on the ground has not yet begun, but its effect is already bearing fruit. The choice of a Russian soldier during the war is simple: either death or capture. However, a series of sudden, unexpected, lightning-fast events can change everything," read the Friday statement by the defence ministry of Ukraine.

The number of Russians submitting is "constantly growing"

Earlier in March, 9,836 mobilised people from Russia and the temporarily controlled parts of Ukraine chose to surrender, according to Ukrainian officials. In November—the same month that the wives and mothers of 21 mobilised Russian soldiers alleged that their husbands were being held captive in the eastern Ukraine province of Donetsk and were being threatened with execution for refusing to fight—there were almost 3,500 pleas, as reported by Newsweek.

The number of Russians who have so far surrendered is unknown, but Ukrainian officials have consistently stated that "their number is constantly growing, as is the interest in the project among Russians."

Newsweek further reported attributing to Ukrainian officials that over 14 million individuals have called the "I Want to Live" hotline since it opened. Russia accounted for almost 84 per cent of the visitors. The organisation provides persons who turned themselves in with three meals a day, medical care, and probable contact with family. Additionally, it conforms with the Geneva Conventions by offering help and legal counsel via several foreign organisations.