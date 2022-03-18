In the latest blow to Putin’s Ukraine invasion, Kyiv has now claimed to have killed Russian commander Serhiy Sukharev. Ukraine has claimed that the Armed Forces took down Sukharev, who served as the commander of the 331st Kostroma Airborne Regiment. This comes from the background of reports claiming that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has slowed down on all fronts.

According to reports, Sukharev in 2014 commanded the BTGr 331st Regiment, which shot columns of Ukrainian soldiers near Ilovaisk. Ukraine’s claims come amid reports suggesting that the defending troops also killed a senior general of the Russian forces earlier in the day.

These reports on the takedown of senior officials back claims that the Russian troops have been significantly slowed down in their offence. Reports have also claimed that the movement of attacking troops has been stagnant in areas including the outskirts of Kyiv. The report also backs Kyiv’s claims that it managed to inflict heavy losses on the Russian side, forcing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to reconsider the offence.

Russian Major Gen Oleg Mityaev eliminated

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine claimed that Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev was killed in the fight between the two countries. Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko stated that Mityaev died during the attack on Mariupol, which is a port city in Ukraine on Tuesday. Gerashchenko also stated that Mityaev was the commander of the 150th motorised rifle division and had previously served in Syria. An image of the dead commander had circulated on the internet. Interestingly, despite Kyiv’s claims of inflicting large losses on the Russian side, Moscow is yet to confirm many of the claims.

Russian invasion of Ukraine largely stalled on all fronts: UK defence ministry

Interestingly, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said that the Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. In its latest Defence Intelligence Update posted on social media, the MoD said that while the movement of Russia has largely stalled, the Ukrainian resistance remained well-coordinated. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, the MoD intelligence update read. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands, it added.

