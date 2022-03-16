Ukraine Claims To Eliminate Russian Major Gen Oleg Mityaev; Suffers $500bn Damage Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on the 21st day, Ukraine claims that Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev has been killed in the fight between the two countries. Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko stated that Mityaev died during the attack of Mariupol, which is a port city in Ukraine on Tuesday. Gerashchenko also stated that the 46-year-old Mityaev was the commander of the 150th motorised rifle division and had previously served in Syria. An image of the dead commander was circulated on the internet.

Attention❗️ Graphic photo❗️ - Today, the #Ukrainian National Guard's regiment Azov, which defends the besieged city of #Mariupol, eliminated a Russian Army Major General. To be identified soon. This is the 4th Rus. General in a row eliminated in #Ukraine for 20 days of war. pic.twitter.com/nZcKhiqnDR — Victor Kovalenko 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@MrKovalenko) March 15, 2022

However, Russia did not confirm the death of the commander. In the meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the death of another Russian general but did not name him, according to AP News. Ukraine also suggests that Major General Vitaly Gerasimov of the Russian army, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky of the Russian forces' headquarters and Deputy Chief of the Russian forces' headquarters, Major Andriy Burlakov, were all killed in Kherson.

Captain Alexey Belkov of the Russian Air Force also killed

Two and a half weeks after his death, the body of another Russian soldier, Aslanbek Mukhtarov, was claimed to have been discovered on the battlefield. Also, Captain Alexey Belkov of the Russian Air Force was killed when his plane was shot down, according to Evening Standard.

In the meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal claims that the invasion has cost his country more than $500 billion (38,137.40 Indian Rupee) in damages, and demands that Russia pay for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. He stated Ukraine will also seek financial assistance from its allies. The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday with the presidents of three neighbouring countries, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia, who had travelled to Kyiv to discuss the situation.

Russia has lost 40% of their troops

Ukraine claims that since the military attack against Ukraine started on February 24, Russia's armed forces have lost up to 40% of their troops, according to AP News. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces released a statement saying that as of now, Russian forces had lost up to 13800 Russin troops on Ukrainian soil due to their complete destruction or loss of combat capabilities. The statement also said that seven Russian army combat helicopters were destroyed during hostilities in Ukraine's Chornobaivka region the previous day.

