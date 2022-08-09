Ukraine Claims To Foil Russia's Plan To Kill Its Defence Minister, Military Chief Amid War

Nearly two days after the Ukrainian domestic security service nabbed at least two people for passing crucial information to Russians, it has again arrested two people for allegedly linked with the Moscow intelligence service. According to the statement released by the security service of Ukraine (SBU), the duo was involved in Russia's plot to kill Ukraine's defence minister and the head of its military intelligence agency. Besides this, the agency also revealed that the Russian GRU military intelligence made a plan to kill a prominent Ukrainian activist.

"As a result of a multi-stage special operation, the sabotage and intelligence group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the USSR (better known as the GRU) was neutralised," as per the statement released by Ukraine military intelligence on Monday. "The attackers were engaged in preparations for the physical liquidation of the Minister of Defense and the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of our country, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist," it added. Further, the agency claimed one of the arrested persons belongs to the eastern Luhansk region held by Russia-backed separatists, while the other person hails from Kyiv. Russia had promised up to $1,50,000 for the murder of each of their targets, said SBU and added the assassination was supposed to be a "test trial" before the main tasks of the enemy.

SBU finds concrete evidence and Russian passports from their possessions

The intelligence agency further maintained that they documented the arrival of the duo in the Volyn region and also found evidence of their meeting with a Russian official. During the search operation, the SBU claimed it has found evidence of criminal acts, as well as a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation from the "bondman's possession". Currently, both detainees have been charged with treason committed under martial law and intentional murder. "The enemy cannot win on the battlefield, so he resorts to his usual methods - he tries to organise assassination attempts on the military and heads of Ukrainian authorities. And thereby once again proves to the whole world that Russia is a terrorist state that does not follow any civilised rules," Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk,said.

