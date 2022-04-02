Ukraine Claims To Have Destroyed Russia's BTR-80 Armoured Vehicle As War Enters 2nd Month

In a recent development amid the war with Russia, Ukraine has claimed that it has destroyed a Russian armoured vehicle named BTR-80. It is important to mention that BTR-80 is an armoured personnel carrier (APC) designed in USSR and was adopted by the erstwhile Soviet Union government in the year 1985. The claim of the Russian armoured vehicle being destroyed comes in the wake of the Russian media's claims of Kyiv being captured.

Information warfare

Amid the warfare with the guns and artilleries, there has been parallel information warfare. The media of both the sovereign countries are continuously making claims and counterclaims in this parallel war. Russian media has time and again claimed that they have captured important cities of Ukraine whereas the Ukrainian media has been trying to prove their stiff resistance against the invading Russian troops.

Earlier, Ukraine had claimed that the Russian troops have killed 148 children in shelling and bombings, shot 1,370 missiles, and crippled 15 Ukrainian airports since the invasion began on February 24. The Kyiv city administration had also claimed that 154 residential buildings, 20 private properties, 27 kindergartens, and 44 schools have been destroyed since Kremlin attacked Ukraine from all sides including air, water and land. During the start of the war, the Russian troops had claimed that they will not be attacking the residential areas but these claims have been proved wrong time again with proof of the missile and artillery attacks on and near the residential areas.

"Sanctions definitely work": Zelenskyy

In the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated on Friday that sanctions against Russia were working but needed to be 'strengthened.' "Sanctions definitely work, and Russia is definitely afraid of sanctions. It puts them out of comfort. It drops down their economy. But there’s a question of how sanctions are working.” Zelenskyy said in a taped interview with Fox News.

They have been demonstrating and appealing to US and European leaders that everyone must work together immediately, according to the embattled President. “They must have an impact on the oligarchs, on the President of Russia and on all the parties and on the country in general. The United States should continue working on this if the US would like to have successful negotiations,” citing the interview, CNN reported.