Ukraine Claims To Have Shot Down 16 Kamikaze Drones From Russia; Zelenskyy Lauds Air Force

Ukrainian air forces shot down 16 Kamikaze drones launched overnight by Russian forces, said General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine citing its current post on Facebook. In the post, the Ukrainian forces informed that Russia had attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136" on the night of December 29.

The authorities had seen them flying from the south-eastern and northern directions. Further, in the post, officials said that Russia has used the channel of Dnipro to target Ukraine's air defence system and Ukrainian troops have destroyed all 16 kamikaze drones. The residents of Kyiv had to rush to the air raid shelters overnight as sirens wailed across the city in the early hours, reported the Telegraph.

President Zelenskyy addresses situation after Russia's missile attacks

As Russian drones and missiles hit Kyiv, Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed the same on the night on December 29 and said, "54 missiles and 11 attack drones were shot down." President Zelenskyy not only thanked Air Forces servicemen and Ukrainian air defence but also congratulated them for successfully repelling another Russian attack. Furthermore, he distinguishedly thanked the warriors of the 96th Kyiv, 160th Odesa, and 208th Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades.

''Unfortunately, there were several hits. Our power engineers and repair crews are doing everything to make Ukrainians feel the consequences of the terrorists' strike as little as possible,'' Zelenskyy said during his nightly address. He also shared that there would be power outages in some parts of Ukraine, especially 'in Kyiv region and the capital, Lviv region, Odesa and the region, Kherson and the region, Vinnytsia region and Zakarpattia'.

"With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. And that is exactly what will happen," said Zelenskyy while addressing multiple Russian strikes.

“According to our air defense forces, seven kamikaze drones were heading for Kyiv. Two of them were shot down on the approach to the capital, five over Kyiv. Windows in a residential building and one non-residential building were damaged as a result of falling debris in the Holosiivsky district. There are no casualties, said Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, reported Ukrainian news agency Ukrainska Pravda.