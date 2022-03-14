Ukraine Claims To Shoot Down Russia's 4 Planes, 3 Helicopters As War Enters Day 19

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 19th day, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces on Monday claimed to have shot down four Russian planes, three helicopters and an unmanned aerial vehicles on March 13. In the operational update posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian armed forces said that it had “ inflicted "devastating blows" on Russian field bases and warehouses in recent hours. It added this would "disrupt the system of logistical support of the enemy in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the occupiers".

"Four planes, three helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (information on the type is being clarified)," the social media post read.

“The occupying forces did not have significant success in conducting an offensive operation in all directions. The main efforts of the occupiers were focused on consolidating and retaining the previously occupied borders,” it added.

‘Moral state of the enemy remains low’, says Ukraine

Additionally, the Ukrainian side claimed that the “moral and psychological state” of Russian forces “remains low”. Meanwhile, in a separate update, the Ukrainian forces said that since February 24, when Russia launched the invasion, the Russian side has lost over 12,000 personnel. Ukraine claimed that it has destroyed around 389 Russian tanks, 150 artillery systems, 77 aircraft, 90 helicopters, 617 automotive among other losses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Sunday as the “18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine for independence”. The Ukrainian President spoke a day after 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched an airstrike on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland. In a video address, Zelenskyy urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries," Zelenskyy said.

Image: AP