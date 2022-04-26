Ukraine Claims Two Russian Missiles Flew Over Zaporizhzhia NPP; Fears Nuclear Threat

As the war between Kyiv and Moscow entered its day 62, the Ukrainian troops continue to show strong resistance against the Russian armed forces. In the latest development, the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company has claimed that two Russian airborne missiles flew at low altitude over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant which is near the Zaporizhzhia metro station. Petro Kotin, the President of Energoatom, stated that the airborne missile flew at about 6:41 am and 6:46 am on Tuesday, April 26. The development comes as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian armed forces on March 4.

“Missiles were fired at a low altitude without a middle over the ZAES Maidan, 7 nuclear installations were destroyed with a great amount of nuclear material, creating great risks. Aje missiles can fire a few nuclear installations into one, but if they threaten the whole world with a nuclear and radiation catastrophe," Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom said on Telegram.

The nuclear power company stated that the missiles flew over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, where 7 nuclear installations were located, UKUniform reported citing the company's statement. Explosions were reported due to Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia. Energoatom stated that the nuclear threat is becoming worse in Ukraine and stressed that Russia has been threatening the whole world with "nuclear and radiation catastrophe." According to the statement released by Energoatom on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, which is the largest power plant in Europe has been captured by the Russian military on March 4.

Russia 'terrorizing' personnel at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Energoatom

The Nuclear Power Company has stated that Russian forces have caused damage to equipment and ammunition in Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which has resulted in the station getting turned into a military base. The Russian forces were "terrorizing" the employees at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the people at the satellite site. It is pertinent to note here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its day 62.

Ukrainian forces preparing for defence in Zaporizhzhia

The UK Defence Ministry in its latest defence update on Tuesday, 26 April, stated that Ukrainian armed forces have started doing preparations for defence in Zaporizhzhia as they prepare for a "potential Russian attack from the south." Furthermore, the Defence Ministry stressed that Russian armed forces were trying to encircle the massively fortified positions of Ukrainian troops. The Russian armed forces have been making efforts to move towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east of Ukraine. According to the UK Defence Ministry, Kreminna city has "reportedly fallen" and heavy fighting has been reported in the South of Izium.

Image: AP