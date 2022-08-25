Ukraine Claims Zaporizhzhia NPP Fully Disconnected From Power Grid For First Time Ever

Amid the ongoing devastating war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian operator Energoatom claimed that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was completely disconnected from the power grid on Thursday. It further stated that this happened for the first time in history as the situation around the plant continues to remain fragile owing to continuous shelling in recent days. Notably, nuclear power company Energoatom is a Ukrainian state enterprise responsible for operating all four nuclear power stations in the war-torn country.

According to Energoatom, the nuclear plant lost connection to the grid after Russia opened fire at the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) which is located next to the ZNPP in southern Ukraine. As a result, the last (fourth) communication line of the ZNPP with the power system of Ukraine was disconnected twice. The nuclear power company further stated that three other lines of communication were previously damaged during shelling by the Russian forces.

"The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power grid - the first in the history of the plant. The NPP's own needs for power supply are currently provided from the energy system of Ukraine through the communication line between the ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya TPP," Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

It stated that there is currently no information regarding the operation of automation and security systems. According to Energoatom, works are underway to connect one of the power units to the network.

Russia plans to link Zaporizhzhia NPP to grid in Crimea: Energoatom

Earlier in August, Ukrainian operator Energoatom warned that the Russian forces are preparing to link Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to the grid in Crimea. According to reports, the plant, which includes six of Ukraine's 15 reactors and can power four million homes, is located not far from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, on Thursday, stated that an "expert mission" would be sent soon to take stock of the security situation around the nuclear plant.

Image: AP