Ukraine Claims Zaporizhzhia NPP To Enter 'blackout Mode' If Russia Continues Shelling

Petro Kotin, President of state nuclear company Energoatom said that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently connected to the energy system of Ukraine by one operating transmission line. Kotin said that the plant will go into "blackout mode" if the transmission line gets damaged by Russian forces, Interfax reported. He said that Russian forces have damaged the lines connecting Ukraine's energy system and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, presenting a "great threat" to the nuclear plant during shelling. He stressed nuclear plant's connection to Ukraine's energy system by one line is "very unsafe" for the nuclear facility.

Notably, Russian forces shelling disrupted one of the three operating power units from the network due to damage caused to the high-voltage line. Energoatom in a statement released on Telegram said that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to function with the risk of breaching radiation and fire safety standards. Energoatom said that the periodic shelling by Russian armed forces has posed a "serious risk" to the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It further said, "As a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the emergency protection tripped on one of the power units, and one of the three working power units was turned off."

"The nuclear power plant is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Given that it is impossible to predict the actions of invaders, the threat to the station's physical security remains," Energoatam said in a Telegram post. "Ukraine calls on the world community to take immediate measures to force Russia to release the ZNPP and hand over the power plant to Ukrainian control for the sake of the world's security," it added.

Energoatam warns of risk of hydrogen leakage

In the Telegram post on August 9, Ukraine's energy company said that the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building have been "seriously damaged" and warned about the risk of hydrogen leakage. Energoatom noted that Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant has been held by Russian forces. Ukraine urged the international community to take measures to liberate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Russian forces and give its control to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of "shelling and mining" of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant facilities and called it a "nuclear blackmail," In his nightly video address on 8 August, Zelenskyy called on the international community to impose new sanctions against Russia and its nuclear industry for posing a threat of nuclear disaster.

"We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail - about shelling and mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities. There are already appropriate reactions from the international community. But it is necessary to speed up actions in response," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

