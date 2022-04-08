Ukraine Commander Condemns Kramatorsk Station Attack; 'Have Evidence Of 2 Missiles Used'

A top Ukrainian military commander spoke to the Republic Media Network team in Kyiv on Friday. Colonel Oleksandr Motuzianyk condemned the Russian military's strike on a railway terminal in the city of Kramatorsk. He said that authorities have evidence that Moscow used two missiles.

"It is absolute nonsense. We have evidence that Russia has used two missiles. Against international laws, Russia has used Tochka missiles. This was launched from Crimea. 39 killed and 100 wounded," Motuzianyk told Republic TV's Shawan Sen.

Stating that Russian units have been pushed out of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the military commander informed that attacks are being carried out from the Donetsk region. "Russia has now moved their units from Belarus to Belgorod. They are using this to carry on the offensive in the Donestk region," he said.

He called the situation in the Southern Ukraine tense. "We have evidence that Russia is targeting maternity hospitals, children care. More civilian areas have been targeted rather than military bases."

Kramatorsk strike death toll rises to 39

Ukrainian authorities have informed about the rising death toll from a missile strike on a packed railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, as hospitals buckled under an inflow of injured victims.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that at least 39 people were killed in Friday’s strike. Earlier, the figure stood at around 30. The number of injured persons also rose to 300 from 87 earlier.

Kramatorsk mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko told Ukrainian TV that between 30 and 40 surgeons were treating the wounded, and hospitals were unable to cope with the surge in admissions.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general's office said that about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, mostly women and children. The government has been urging citizens to leave the area before an expected new offensive by Russian forces.

Russian-backed separatists control part of the Donetsk region, but Kramatorsk stays under Ukrainian government control.

Image: Republic World