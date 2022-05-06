Ukraine Commander In Azovstal Plant Accuses Russia Of Breaching Promise Of 'truce'

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian Commander who is present inside the Azovstal complex has claimed that heavy fighting continues in Mariupol. Sviatoslav Palamar, the Azov regiment’s deputy commander made the statement in a video message released on Telegram, CNN reported. He accused the Russian armed forces of violating the promise of a "truce" and not permitting the evacuation of civilians who remain in the basements of the Azovstal plant.

In his video message, Sviatoslav Palamar called on the international community to help in the evacuation of people from Mariupol. He stated that "fierce bloody combat is ongoing" and it has been the third day that the Russian armed forces have breached into the territory of Azovstal. He underscored that Ukrainian forces have been fighting alone for 71 days and have shown "endurance and heroism" against the Russian troops, as per the CNN report. He stressed that the Russian armed forces violated their commitment to permit civilians to leave through evacuation corridors. Sviatoslav Palamar requested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take care of the injured soldiers who are "dying in terrible agony from improper treatment." He urged Zelenskyy to respond appropriately to the situation which is critical as the Russian forces have not been following any ethical norms.

Russia denies attacking Azovstal Steel Plant

On the other hand, Kremlin has denied Ukraine's allegations that Russian forces have launched an attack on the Azovstal steel plant, Arab News reported. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered to not launch an attack on the Azovstal plant and instead seal the complex. He stressed that no other orders had been issued by Putin and humanitarian corridors were operational in Mariupol. It is to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 70 days. It is to be mentioned here that Russian troops have besieged Mariupol since the early days of the conflict. However, Ukrainian soldiers have been defending Mariupol for the past few weeks.

Evacuation from Mariupol to resume on May 6

Meanwhile, Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced that the Ukrainian government would resume evacuating civilians from Mariupol on May 6 at noon. Taking to her Facebook account, Vereshchuk stated that the evacuated civilians will be taken to Zaporizhzhia. In another post, Iryna Vereshchuk stated that 344 people had been evacuated from Mariupol and they arrived in Zaporizhzhia on May 5. She stated that the people who have been evacuated from Mariupol, included elderly people, women and children. She expressed gratitude to the workers of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

