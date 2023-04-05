Ukraine Committed To Joining NATO, 'grateful' To Poland, Says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assured that Kyiv won't compromise on its endeavour to gain NATO membership. Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, said, "I would like to tell all our partners who are constantly looking for compromises for Ukraine on its road to NATO that Ukraine will be uncompromising on this issue too. And I am grateful that Poland is with us on this road."

This statement comes against the backdrop of Finland joining NATO as its 31st member. Zelenskyy congratulated his Finish counterpart on Twitter.

He said, "Sincere congrats to Finland & President @niinisto on joining NATO on the 74th anniversary of its founding. NATO became the only effective security guarantee in the region amid Russian aggression. We expect #NATOSummit in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to our Euro-Atlantic goal."

Sincere congrats to Finland & President @niinisto on joining NATO on the 74th anniversary of its founding. NATO became the only effective security guarantee in the region amid Russian aggression. We expect #NATOSummit in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to our Euro-Atlantic goal — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 4, 2023

Zelenskyy on a state visit to Poland

President Zelenskyy got a royal welcome in Warsaw as his Polish counterpart welcomes him and his wife. His visit comes at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has completed one year, the West and its allies have poured billions into aiding and weaponising Kyiv and the world see's the rise of multiple nations in the Global South.

World Bank has stated that rebuilding Ukraine would require a whopping $411 billion. Warsaw has been a key partner of Kyiv in providing it with military, humanitarian and diplomatic aid. It has already supplied the war-torn country with four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters as ten more are in the process of being delivered.

Poland accolades Zelenksyy with its oldest and highest civilian distinction, The Order of the White Eagle. “We have no doubt that your attitude, together with the bravery of the nation, has saved Ukraine,” the Polish president told Zelenskyy.

His trips to London, Paris, and Brussels in February were part of his campaign for warplanes and admittance to the EU and NATO, while his December visit to Washington was aimed to shore up US support. The trip to Warsaw was primarily intended to congratulate a country that has served as an international cheerleader for Ukraine, as well as a haven for Ukrainian refugees and a transit hub for humanitarian aid and armaments bound for Ukraine.