In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian defence ministry compared Russian forces to Hitler's Nazi army and Mariupol to Guernica, claiming that 'Russian Nazis' are destroying Ukraine's Mariupol with heavy artillery, aircraft, and missile strikes. The post added that residential neighbourhoods and civilian infrastructure are being destroyed. It further alleged that Russia is destroying Mariupol and that civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, are dying.

Russia has revealed to the entire world that it launched a missile strike on Mariupol's maternity facility, the post asserted. Russia has established a blockade around the city and is shelling humanitarian corridors, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. The ministry went on to say that, from Hitler to Putin, from Nuremberg to the Hague, military crimes have no boundaries.

The post read:

"From Guernica to Mariupol…Russian fascists are savagely destroying Ukrainian Mariupol.

Heavy artillery, aviation, missile strikes. Residential neighbourhoods, civil infrastructure are being bombed.

Russia is wiping Mariupol off the earth. Civilians die – children, women, elderly people.

Russia has admitted to the whole world that it had carried out a missile strike on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Russia blockades the city and shells humanitarian corridors.

Russia commits military crimes and crimes against humanity.

The besieged city continues to defend heroically!

From Guernica to Mariupol.

From Hitler to Putin. From Nuremberg to The Hague.

Military crimes have no terms of limitation.

Mariupol is Guernica of the 21st century."

Russia Ukraine war

Furthermore, Russian soldiers appeared to be making success in their steady march on Kyiv from northeast Ukraine on Saturday, March 12, while severe bombing continued elsewhere in the country.

The majority of Russian ground forces are now roughly 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Kyiv's centre, according to British intelligence. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remained encircled and shelled with artillery, according to the UK government.

(Image: AP)