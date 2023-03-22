Ukraine Confirms Death Of Kherson Detention Facility Chief Who Collaborated With Russia

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's intelligence unit on Tuesday announced the death of the Kherson detention facility chief who collaborated with Russia, describing him as a "traitor." Serhiy Moskalenko, the chief of the regional pre-trial detention centre had confided with the pro-Kremlin installed “government." The 44-year-old, accused by Ukraine of setting up torture chambers against Ukrainian civilians, was killed on March 21 in a car bombing. Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced in a statement that Moskalenko, organizer of detention centre Kativena in Kherson Oblast for Russia, "was liquidated a few days ago in the temporarily occupied territory."

Russian collaborator and traitor from occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, Serhiy Moskalenko's car spontaneously ignited with him in it.

"A traitor born in 1978, he was a resident of Novaya Kakhovka and the owner of a local security firm. During the occupation, he cooperated with the Russians and received the position of the so-called chief of the pre-trial detention center, where inhumane torture was perpetrated on captured Ukrainians," Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's statement read. "GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal deserves a fair retribution," it added.

Started collaborating with Russians back in May 2022

Moskalenko was reportedly a resident of Nova Kakhovka and owned a security firm. When Russia launched an offensive and captured the Kherson oblast, he agreed to collaborate with the invading forces. Moskalenko was then appointed as the chief of a pre-trial detention centre. Ukraine claims that the prisoners inside the facility were subjected to "inhuman torture." Moskalenko's car blew up into flames in the village Yuvileine, Kherson region, on 17 March. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case to find the perpetrators. An "unidentified person” planted an explosive device under the left wing of Moskalenko's car. Later in the day, the blast killed the man, while his wife and daughter were injured," Novaya Gazetta reported citing a Russian committee.

According to Ukraine-based outlets, Moskalenko had commenced working with the Russians back in May 2022 and on 29 September, the Ukrainian Kherson regional prosecutor's office suspected him of collaborating with the Russians — an act they called as treason. Moskalenko was accused of “voluntarily accepting a position in an illegal law enforcement body, created on the temporarily occupied territory”.