Ukraine Confirms Zaporizhzhia NPP Reconnected To Country's Power Grid; Work Resumes

Ukraine's nuclear operator on Friday announced in an updated statement that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is presently occupied by the Russian army, has been reconnected to the war-torn nation's electricity grid. This development came one day after the facility was deactivated for the first time in its history. According to a statement from Energoatom, the nuclear operator of Ukraine, one of the two reactors "that was stopped yesterday was connected" to the electricity grid at 2:04 p.m. (local time) and its capacity has been increased.

Furthermore, Energoatom issued another statement by saying, “Zaporizhzhya NPP, despite numerous provocations carried out by the occupiers, keeps operating in the power system of Ukraine and meeting our country's electricity needs".

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid

The Zaporizhzhia NPP was reportedly totally cut off from the power grid on Thursday, August 25. Ukrainian operator Energoatom further highlighted that the situation around the power plant remained fragile as it has been confronting constant bombardment in recent days. It is to note that the four nuclear power plants in the war-torn nation are all operated by the Ukrainian state-owned business Energoatom.

Energoatom has claimed that when Russia started firing at the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), which is situated close to the ZNPP in southern Ukraine, the nuclear plant lost contact with the grid. As a consequence, the ZNPP's last (fourth) communication line with Ukraine's power grid was twice cut off. The nuclear power firm said that three other lines of communication had already been disrupted as a result of Russian soldiers' firing.

Zelenskyy commended factory workers for defending ZNPP

Apart from this, after the power was restored, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the workers of the factory on Friday for defending it "from the worst-case scenario, which is constantly being provoked by Russian forces." In a night address to the nation, Zelenskyy stated, “Currently, the plant has been connected to the grid. My congratulations. It produces power for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy also underlined the fact that how perilous and risky the situation is right now in the ZNPP. He claimed that any repetition of Thursday's events, that is disconnecting the plant from the grid or any Russian moves, may result in the reactors shutting down and "will again put the plant one step away from disaster".

The embattled President added that it is crucial that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation reach the facility as soon as possible and assist in maintaining Ukrainian authority over the NPP.

“That is why it is so important that Russian troops withdraw from the plant and neighbouring areas and that the threat of shelling of the plant itself or power lines connected to it disappears,” Zelenskyy added.

