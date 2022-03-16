Ukraine Conflict Has Major Economic Implications With Impact On Energy Prices: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, said that the Ukraine conflict has major economic implications for the world with its impact on energy and commodity prices already visible. The Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state, which has entered its 20th day, has caused the oil prices to skyrocket with major repercussions being felt in the US, where President Joe Biden has banned Russian fuel exports. Amidst the inflation, Jaishankar stressed the need to lay thrust on the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme to scale down the need for fuel imports from foreign countries.

Speaking at the Upper House of the Parliament on Ukraine situation, he underscored that both Russia and Ukraine were major trade partners of India and predicted that the conflict can cause a major disruption in the global supply chains. “The Ukraine conflict has major economic implications. Its impact on energy and commodity prices is already visible. The disruption of the global supply chain is expected to be significant. India has substantial dealings with both Russia and Ukraine, “Jaishankar said. He further said that an assessment in this regard by the Government was underway. “However, the House will appreciate that there is all the more need for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he told lawmakers in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

90 tonnes of relief to Ukraine

As per Jaishankar, India’s response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. He said that the Modi administration has provided more than 90 tonnes of relief material in humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. The succour consists of medicines, tents, sleeping mats, surgical gloves, blankets, goggles among other things. He also reiterated the government's stance in the conflict saying,

"We have expressed deep concern about the worsening situation and called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our statements at the Security Council and the General Assembly have urged an urgent ceasefire and ensuring safe passage for stranded civilians."

Meanwhile, as the conflict continues, the Ukrainian Parliament has said that the country's agricultural machinery is being used by Russian troops for engineering work, construction and armoured tractors. Furthermore, the Russian troops have forcibly involved the local residents of the occupied regions in the work. Russian have also continued with their bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv.

(Image: AP/PTI)