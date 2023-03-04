Ukraine Conflict Has Put China In A Tough Position To Provide Weapons To Russia, Says US

On Friday, the White House said that Russia's war in Ukraine has put China in a difficult position to rovide lethal weapons to Moscow. The comment was made in the context of the US' recent claim that Beijing was considering providing lethal aid to Ukraine. “We haven’t yet seen China do anything yet, as it relates to lethal weapons. And we believe that Russia’s war in Ukraine has put China in a difficult position to actually move forward in that direction,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House spokesperson, as per a report from South China Morning Post.

Her comments came before a meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A statement released after the meeting read that the leaders “discussed ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the people of Ukraine”. Hours before the meeting, the US announced a US$400 million military aid package for Kyiv. According to the South China Morning Post report, this was the 33rd iteration of such support for Ukraine, since August of 2021.

This is Germany's chancellor's first visit to US since the war began

Speaking before the meeting, Biden thanked Scholz for his decision to invest more in Germany's military. The German chancellor said that it was very important to help Ukraine for as long as it takes. This was the German chancellor's first trip to the US since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had several meetings over the past year, including during the G7 summit in Germany and the G20 summit in Bali. However, their meeting on Friday was not primarily focused on China, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Instead, the leaders aimed to delve into the details of the situation in Ukraine and discuss other foreign policy challenges. During the Munich Security Conference in February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern to China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, that Beijing could potentially provide military support to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. The United States is closely monitoring the situation and has been in communication with its allies about the possibility of imposing sanctions on China if it were to provide such support.