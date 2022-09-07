Ukraine Considering Shutting Down Russian-held Zaporizhzhia NPP For Safety Reasons: Report

A day after the IAEA released its report regarding the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the authorities of the war-torn nation are reportedly considering switching off Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Oleh Korikov, Ukraine's top nuclear safety expert, said that the option to switch off the station is being "assessed if conditions necessitating the station to be switched off arise," The Independent reported. Notably, Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia NPP shortly after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Oleh Korikov warned that they might reach a position when the diesel would exhaust. He stated that the situation where diesel runs out would result in an accident which he stressed would affect the active zones of the reactors and further lead to the "expulsion of radioactive substances into the environment." As per the news report, he emphasised that it would not only impact Ukraine but also have "cross-border consequences".

Zelenskyy calls for 'demilitarising' territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the IAEA to force Russia to "demilitarise" the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and return its control to troops of Ukraine. In his nightly video address on 6 September, Zelenskyy said that IAEA in its report revealed the presence of Russian military equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He further said, "If Russia puts the world on the brink of a radiation disaster, the world must have adequate means to put Russia in the conditions where the terrorist state will be forced to stop the terror."

"In any case, I believe that modern international organizations need a much broader mandate for their actions. I believe that the world not only deserves, but also needs the representatives of the IAEA to force Russia to demilitarize the territory of the NPP and return full control to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his address.

IAEA releases report regarding nuclear facility

On 6 September, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report regarding the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine. The report includes the findings from the IAEA mission's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to the report, the IAEA's team witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA said that that it remains "gravely concerned" over the situation at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated that the past events have not caused a nuclear emergency but posed a constant threat to a nuclear facility. In the report, the IAEA has recommended that the shelling on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and in the surrounding region "should be stopped." It stated that the operation of safety and security systems and equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should be ensured.

