As the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated with no sign of ending anytime soon, the Ukrainian government stressed that the country would supply grain to foreign markets through alternative routes if Russians continue to shell Black Sea ports. The statement was made by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, who said that the country would resort to "plan B" amid the continued shelling of port infrastructures. "We will go to plan B. That is, we will use the Danube ports, we will use the railways as much as possible," he remarked, as per Ukrinform.

Kubrakov's remarks came after Russian forces attacked the Black Sea port of Odessa with cruise missiles on July 23, a day after both warring sides signed the historic grain agreement in Istanbul. According to him, the agricultural products will be shipped to foreign markets by rail through Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. The Ukrainian Minister went on to say that the Kyiv regime would make all possible efforts to ensure the smooth supply of grains.

US also claims to be working on 'plan B' for grain export

Following the Russian attack on Odessa port, the United States also stated that it has started working on "plan B" to get grain exports out of war-ravaged Ukraine. Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development, stated that plan B includes road, rail and river to transport the Ukrainian grain more smoothly. She further stated that the Biden administration has begun developing a strategy because it could no longer afford to put its faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Russia claimed that the airstrike targeted only the military installations, not grain shipments on Odessa port.

Russia-Ukraine grain agreement

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain. The deal is expected to enable Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security.

