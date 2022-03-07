Ukraine Contends 'irreparable Damage If We Don't Act Now,' ICJ To Render Order Soon

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Making strong submissions before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukraine on Monday asserted that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately.
"There is no doubt that if the court doesn't act now, irreparable damage would continue to be caused," Ukraine said before the ICJ. It added, "The court should act immediately. The court is uniquely positioned to give directions to stop the crisis pending the hearing too."
Citing a US Supreme Court judgment, the country further contended that as a principal judicial arm of the UN, it was important to bring it to the court's notice that within days of the invasion, the issue had already come before various international bodies including the International Criminal Court and the UNHRC. "If you act clearly now, you won't be the one acting alone," it stated.
#GivePeaceAChance | Ukraine asks Russia to lay down arms while presenting its case in the International Court of Justice— Republic (@republic) March 7, 2022
Watch non-stop #BREAKING updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict here https://t.co/oxZw3vMzpS pic.twitter.com/TGZs4u4Roh
Meanwhile, in the absence of Russian representation, the hearing at the ICJ has ended. "The court will render its order as soon as possible. The parties would be given indication before the pronouncement of the orders in the public hearing," ICJ announced.
In its petition, Ukraine has demanded that the Court urgently protect the country, citing how it was facing 'catastrophic and wholly unprovoked' military attacks at the hands of Moscow. "The human rights of the Ukrainian people are gravely violated," Ukraine said in its plea, asking the Court to urgently indicate provisional measures.
"Until this Court is able to finally resolve that dispute, the Court should preserve the status quo. The Court has the power to indicate provisional measures," Kyiv sought.
Meanwhile, Russia refused to participate in the ICJ hearing. The court’s president, American judge Joan E Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.”
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates