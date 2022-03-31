Ukraine Could Take 1 Year To Hold Referendum On Key Russian Demand For Ceasefire: Report

With the Russia-Ukraine war continuing for 36 days, one of the key Russian demands for a ceasefire could take at least a year, meaning, the conflict can last for several months before peace prevails. In the latest in-person negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv which took place in Turkey, Ukraine agreed to neutrality which would first need to go to referendum in a process that could take at least 12 months. Ukraine’s key negotiator David Arakhamia told Financial Times that both parties were close to agreement on the security guarantees and Ukraine’s European Union bid.

However, he urged caution regarding the prospects of a breakthrough. Kyiv’s delegation stated that it proposed Ukraine would adopt a neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, which means it would not join any military alliances or even host military bases. Arakhamia told FT that “All the issues” have been “on the table since the beginning” of negotiations but “lots of points — like in every single item there are unresolved points”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reiterated on Sunday that any prospective deal would have to be agreed upon, guaranteed by Russian negotiators, would then be put to deal with a national referendum where any decision would be ultimately made by the Ukrainian citizens. The Guardian had stated that the entire process of putting the deal in the parliament would not occur until perhaps several months’ time before a possible change to the constitution, which takes at least a year.

The only resolved [issue] is the type of international guarantees Ukraine is looking for, but . . . we still have to get the approval from the guarantors otherwise the deal will never fly,” Arakhamia said, as per FT.

In a televised interview, the top Ukrainian negotiator had stated that declaring neutrality would require at least three million signatures to be registered. Arakhamia said, “This is a big procedure that cannot take place outside of peaceful territory.”

Ukraine-Russia peace talks to resume on April 1

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations will resume in an online manner from April 1, Friday, stated David Arakhamia, parliamentary leader of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both sides had met in person in Turkey earlier this week to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia announced its 'special' military operation on February 24.

According to the messages shared by Arakhamiaon Telegram, during the recent Moscow-Kyiv talks that took place in Istanbul, it was noted that a meeting between Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin should be set up. However, the parliamentary leader of Zelenskyy's party stated that the Russian side first demanded for a draft agreement with stronger approval on both sides.

While the Ukrainian negotiator called for the Zelensksyy-Putin meet to be held next, no date or official meeting between the two leaders has been scheduled yet. Arakhamia said, "At the same time, we insist that such a meeting does not take place on the territory of Russia or Belarus".