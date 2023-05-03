Ukraine Counteroffensive Begins, War To Assume 'more Active Phase' In Coming Days: Wagner

Head of the shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday, May 3 announced that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had already begun and that the war will assume a more active phase in the coming weeks. Right now there is "the highest activity" of the Ukrainian Air Force against the defensive positions of Wagner mercenaries in the besieged fortress city of Bakhmut, or Artemovsk, Prigozhin revealed, according to the statement published by his press service on Telegram.

Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu this week ordered the military production complexes to double the manufacture of guided missiles and speed up the replenishment of military equipment lost in Bakhmut.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have become more active, including outside their historical territories. In the near future, the offensive may move into an active phase, [offensive] can go on for days," Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

Top Ukrainian commander killed in Russian artillery strike: Wagner chief

Wagner mercenaries group chief also announced that a top Ukrainian commander was killed in a strike by his forces in Bakhmut. In the audio released on Prigozhin's company Concord on Russian social media VK, Prigozhin said that the Wagner fighter destroyed a Ukrainian armoured vehicle in an artillery strike, "presumably" killing Major General Ihor Tantsyura, commander of Kyiv's Territorial Defense Forces.

“We’re verifying the information at present,” Prigozhin said in an audio recording that was released by his press service.

Battle of Bakhmut. Credit: Wagner/Telegram

Wagner also took a screenshot of a wrecked armoured car that belonged to Ukrainian troops. Major Tantsyura assumed his role in May 2022, succeeding Ukrainian brigadier general and former Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces Yuriy Halushkin. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s Territorial Defense, Denis Zelinsky denied that Tansyra was killed by Russian artillery fire.

“We officially refute this claim. We don’t comment on any enemy propaganda. Everyone is alive and well,” Zelenskyy claimed in an interview with Suspilne TV station.

Wagner boss Prigozhin on Wednesday made remarks about the drone attack on Kremlin Palace. Kremlin was last bombed in 1942. "I can’t comment on this phenomenon in any way. Maybe it was lightning," Prigozhin noted. "The main thing for me is to get shells in order to advance in Bakhmut. And secondly, so that the military flanks do not screw up," Wagner's chief furthermore stated.

Earlier yesterday, Russia’s FSB said in an update that it thawed the Ukrainian sabotage network and arrested many saboteurs for carrying “explosive devices and detonators." Some explosives were smuggled into Russia from Bulgaria via Turkey and Georgia, the FSB noted before the drone targeting of the Kremlin palace.

The Ukrainian saboteurs were planning to assassinate the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the FSB claimed. “There is no doubt that the people who ordered these crimes are in Kyiv,” Aksyonov declared on his Telegram channel. FSB claimed those who were planning to assassinate the Crimean head were from the Ukrainian intelligence services.