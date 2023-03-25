Ukraine Court Freezes Assets Of Wife Of Pro-Russian Ukrainian Political Leader

A Ukrainian court on Friday froze the assets of wife of a pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for anti-Ukrainian sentiments amid the ongoing war. Oksana Marchenko's assets worth 440 million hryvnyas ($11.9 million) were frozen by Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). In September last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped Medvedchuk and three other pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians of their Ukrainian citizenship. As SBU held the assets of Medvedchuk's wife, it argued that his income came from his 6.8 percent stake in the Dniprospetstal steelworks in the city of Zaporizhzhya.

"The freezing of these assets will prevent their re-registration under other fake names and will allow them to be transferred for our state's needs," the SBU said in a statement.

Assets frozen worth 5.6 billion hryvnyas ($152.5 million)

Last month, a court in Ukraine froze the assets, bank accounts and the property of Marchenko held in Ukraine worth 5.6 billion hryvnyas ($152.5 million). Marchenko was accused of using his Ukrianian companies and businesses "to carry out sabotage against Ukraine," a court had ruled. The Ukrainian politician is a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter and is one of the wealthiest ministers in Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars, including energy assets. Last year, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had signed a decree to impose the sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, and others who had close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The decree came into effect just a day after Ukraine’s National Security Council announced sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife, Oksana Marchenko. As many as six other individuals and 19 companies all believed to be tied to the tycoon were also blacklisted.

The sanctions froze the assets of Medvedchuk and his wife for three years. They were banned from conducting business in Ukraine. Most of Medvedchuk’s assets are under his wife’s name and so, Ukraine froze her asset in response to couple's support to Putin. Ukraine said that an oil pipeline that transported Russian oil products to Europe was also controlled by Medvedchuk, and that it will be nationalized. US Embassy in Kyiv noted that it backs Ukraine’s “efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity through sanctions.” “Medvedchuk has been under US sanctions since 2014 for undermining Ukraine’s security, territorial integrity, and democratic institutions,” embassy stressed in a statement. Medvedchuk in his response had called the sanctions "illegitimate" and "illegal".