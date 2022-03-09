Ukraine Crisis A 'wake Up Call' For Free Democracies, Says UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss

The ongoing Ukraine crisis is "a wake-up call for free democracies" and their dependence on "authoritarian states" must be reviewed immediately, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday just ahead of her trip to the US. Truss is scheduled to meet US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday and hold comprehensive talks on Ukraine and the aggravated Russian assault. Ahead of her trip, Truss also stressed the potential joint efforts that both the US and UK could take to enhance support to Ukraine amid the ongoing war, BBC quoted.

In addition, Truss also hailed the US and other allies for their "remarkable strength, unity in supporting Ukraine" and imposing severe sanctions on Russia. She further called for more actions to "ensure Putin fails." In a separate statement by Truss's office, officials informed that Truss and Blinken in the upcoming meeting will discuss more on UK and US' support to Ukraine on "security, intelligence, and humanitarian issues." It is to mention that the British Foreign Secretary has departed for the US where she will also meet with members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and deliver a keynote speech on Thursday.

UK to 'phase out' Russian oil imports by the end of 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson "moved" by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the House of Commons in the UK, promised that the UK will stop importing oil from Russia. He assured that London will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian assault on Ukraine ends. "Never before, in all our centuries of our Parliamentary, the democracy has never heard such an address. A great European capital, now within the range of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and freedom. It is his righteous defense, I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this house. At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against the brutal assault, and their actions are inspiring millions by their courage and their devotion, and I think today, one of the biggest boasts in the free world is the young Ukrainians saying 'I am a Ukrainian'," Johnson said during his address to the House.

Johnson's remarks were seconded by British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of UK, Kwasi Kwarteng, who said London has decided to "phase out" import of Russian oil products by the end of 2022. He added, "the transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports," which make up 8% of the UK's demand. Meanwhile, the UK has also sought to secure supplies from alternative sources to reduce dependence on Russian fuel supplies.

US bans oil imports from Russia

In a massive blow to the Russian economy, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned oil and natural gas imports from Russia. He added that Washington was "moving forward" with this sanction understanding that many of its European allies "may not be in a position to join us." The ban attacks the "main artery" of Russia's economy, Biden said while concluding his remarks at the White House. To note, the sanctions come in addition to the plethora of financial and individual penalties Washington imposed on Moscow and Russia-based entities, including Putin and his cabinet, after on February 21 the Kremlin unilaterally identified two breakaway territories of Ukraine and later on February 24 unleashed a bloody military invasion of Kyiv.

