US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday have jointly agreed on "the principle" proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to hold a summit in a last-ditch effort to douse broiling tensions along the Ukraine border, Elysee Palace said in a statement. The said development comes after Macron engaged in two rounds of talks with Biden and Putin on Sunday urging his counterparts to note the stakes in case of military conflict in east European borders.

President Macron on Sunday "proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe," Elysee Palace said in a press release. Both Biden and Putin later agreed to the principle of the summit, further adding that the substance of such summit will have to be prepared by US State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during their talks on February 24, the White House announced in a statement released later on Sunday. However, the White House added that the summit shall only be proceeded with if Russia does not attack Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Paris informed that the French President is working with all European stakeholders to prepare the content of the discussions. The series of press releases follow rounds of "in-depth" discussion between Presidents Macron and Putin over the developments in Ukraine as well as the long-term security guarantees demanded by the Russian Federation, Elysee Palace, the official residence of Macron, said in a statement.

Shelling intensifies in anti-Ukraine territories, LPR & DPR order evacuation of residents

The last bid diplomatic efforts to bolster support for Ukraine and fend off Russian aggression comes against the backdrop of intensified shelling in the eastern European borders where Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces have engaged in conflict since the beginning of last week. The mortar exchange amplified amid the continued Russian military presence along the border. As per US intelligence officials, as cited by Biden, nearly 1,50,000 troops have amassed in the Russia-occupied conflict-ridden Donbas region.

Meanwhile, separatist-controlled self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic have ordered an immediate evacuation of residents near the frontlines, The Guardian reported, citing RIA Novosti news agency. On the other hand, Biden on Friday said that he believes an invasion of Ukraine is an "imminent threat" and Putin is intending to justify an attack relying on "false flag" operations. However, Moscow has refuted such remarks, saying that the military exercises are part of routine drills in its "own territory."

(Image: AP)