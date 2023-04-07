Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the Ukraine crisis has turned into "difficult trench warfare". As per TASS, the statement was made during the Interview with the local news channel -- RTS television. "Judging by how the situation unfolds, none of the sides can win," he stated, adding that the crisis "has turned into difficult trench warfare."

Earlier, the Serbian President had said that he was "afraid" of the current global situation. In February, Vucic said the conflict in Ukraine would only worsen and widen in the next five or six months to ultimately become uncontrollable.

Serbian President slams ICC's action against Putin

While talking about the current situation of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he stated that none of the countries would be able to secure a victory. Vucic has highlighted the complexity and entrenched nature of the conflict, as both Russia and Ukraine continue to struggle for control. However, it is to be noted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic criticised the International Criminal Court's (ICC) action against Russian President Putin. The warrants “will have bad political consequences” and create “a great reluctance to talk about peace (and) about truce” in Ukraine, said Aleksandar Vucic. Serbia wants European Union membership but has maintained close ties with Russia too, reported AP.

As war rages on, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has made sure that Ukraine has enough arms to defend the country from Russia. Apart from that, he has been having telephone conversations with leaders of various countries. Zelenskyy's recently visited Poland where he met Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Further, he said that Kyiv’s troops battling in the eastern city of Bakhmut could pull out if they face a threat of being encircled by Russian forces. Warsaw has provided four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, with four more in the process of being handed over and another six being prepared, shared the Polish president. During the Press conference, in which both Zelenskyy and Duda were present, the Ukrainian president shared the difficulties in the "grinding siege of Bakhmut, which has been all but destroyed by eight months of fighting that also has cost many lives on both sides". “For me, the most important issue is our military,” said Zelenskyy. Further, he added, “And certainly, if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to the encirclement, there will certainly be corresponding correct decisions of the general on the ground.”

(With AP Inputs)