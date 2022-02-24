Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a war on Ukraine followed by a special military operation on the breakaway regions, reports of multiple explosions and bombings have started surfacing from the war-hit regions, especially from Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres south of the Russian border and the capital city, Kyiv. The visuals caught on Republic TV's camera show massive explosions at multiple places including in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk followed by airports. Also, the Republic team on the ground can hear loud explosions.

#LIVE | Republic TV's @shawansen reports LIVE from Ukraine as explosions rock various cities after Putin's declaration of 'military action'.



— Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

As the visuals show huge flashes of light in the darkened horizon, reports of huge sounds of explosions and bombings were reported from other Ukrainian cities as well. Apart from that. the Russian forces have also launched an attack on the government headquarters and airports in Kyiv by the use of ballistic missiles creating a situation of chaos in the country.

#LIVE | Republic TV's @shawansen reports LIVE from Ukraine as explosions rock various cities after Putin's declaration of 'military action'.



— Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Following this, Russia has also targeted the Ukrainian Air Force deployment at the DNIPRO airport for evacuations resulting in hundreds of injuries and reportedly 10 killings in the attack. Explosions have also been reported from the city.

Republic's Mradul Sharma reports #LIVE from Kharkiv, Ukraine as explosions rock major cities.

Speaking about the residents, vehicles can be seen rushing on the roads in the early morning hours while people carrying their luggage can be seen rushing out of the war-struck Ukraine. One of the residents spoke to Republic and called the Russian president a killer of Ukraine. "Putin is a killer", he said. Notably, the escalations come just a day after several attacks were reported near Luhansk. This also reportedly resulted in three deaths of civilians.

Putin declares 'war' on Ukraine

In a fierce address on Wednesday, Russia had declared war on Ukraine warning other countries from interfering. In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin declared about authorising Russian troops to carry out a "special military operation" in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Stating that the operations aim for a “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine, he called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their weapons and leave the combat zone.

Adding more to it, he also warned other countries from interference and said that any such attempts would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Image: Republic World