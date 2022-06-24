Ukraine Crisis: IAEA Shows Concern Over Safety Of Staff At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed its concerns about the well-being of the Ukrainian employees at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)-- one of the world's largest nuclear power plants located in southeastern Ukraine.

The UN nuclear watchdog has also sought access to the plant and often stated that sending a mission to Zaporizhzhia is necessary because the situation there puts the safety of the workers at risk.

"The agency is increasingly concerned about the difficult conditions in which the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP work in Ukraine," the IAEA wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that the situation at the plant is "clearly unacceptable." "The latest reports are very disturbing and further heighten my concern for the welfare of the staff," he added. Earlier this month, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom rejected the IAEA's plan to send an expert mission to the nuclear power plant. The development came following Grossi's statement that the agency is looking to send an expert mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant's situation has been source of concern for IAEA

The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the IAEA ever since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues unabated for more than 120 days now. "We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the power plant by any means in order to legitimize the presence of Russians there and essentially condone all their actions," Enerhoatom had stated on Telegram.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia NPP in March

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 121st on Friday, June 24. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier in March. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. The attack had also garnered widespread condemnation, as world leaders slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

