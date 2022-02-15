Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory, Releases Helpline Numbers For Emergencies

The Embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday issued an advisory urging Indians, particularly students, to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily. The Embassy has also released special helplines and Email-IDs for urgent and emergency-related queries. Further, Indian nationals have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory read.

"For maintaining contact with Indian citizens in light of the situation, the Embassy of India has opened the following special helplines and email ID. Urgent and emergency-related queries must be directed only to these numbers," it added.

Indian Embassy helpline numbers

The Embassy has also underlined that in case it is unable to respond to individual queries due to the deluge of phone calls and emails, any new information will be regularly published on the Embassy Website, Twitter and Facebook page, which the citizens can keep a track of.

Contact numbers for Emergency Situation:

+380997300483

+380997300428

Email ID for emergency response: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Latest updates

Tensions have gripped Kyiv as Moscow has amassed thousands of troops within the reach of the Ukrainian border, triggering fears of an invasion. Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the US, amongst others, has already issued directives for its citizens in Ukraine while Kyiv authorities have approved the action plan.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation shared that his army is stronger than it was before. Russia is said to have amassed an estimated 130,000 troops near the Ukraine border.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Russian defence ministry said that it was pulling back its troops from its southern and western military districts. Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that his troops were loading their equipment for departure, and stated that the move could deescalate the tensions between the West and Russia. However, in a big contradiction, the EU and NATO alliance has stated that it "has not seen any de-escalation on the ground." NATO's secretary-general has asserted that withdrawing troops and leaving behind equipment was 'not real deescalation'.