On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv retorting to the appeals of arrangement of flights from Ukraine urged students "to not resort to panic" and book the earliest available as well as convenient flights for India. It also added that more flights are being planned to meet the additional demand and details regarding the same will be shared shortly.

As the situation continues to remain fragile along the Ukrainian border, the embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday, February 15, issued an advisory for Indians residing in Ukraine. The embassy stated that it continues to monitor developments in the country. "We are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine & their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India," the embassy stated.

It further stated that Civil aviation authorities and several airlines are currently discussing how to expand the number of flights between India and Ukraine. "Control Rooms in Embassy as well as in MEA are being set up to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India," as per the Indian embassy in Kyiv. Meanwhile, special helplines and email addresses have also been provided by the embassy for urgent and emergency inquiries. Further, Indian nationals have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Tensions have been escalating in Kyiv as Moscow has deployed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, raising concerns about an invasion. In the face of mounting fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the US as well as several other countries have issued directives for its citizens in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation shared that his army is stronger than it was before. Russia is said to have amassed an estimated 130,000 troops near the Ukraine border.

The Embassy also released FAQs for Indian citizens and advised all to go through the same.

Russia announces withdrawal of troops from its southern & western military districts

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry announced on Tuesday, February 15, that it was withdrawing troops from its southern and western military districts. Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that troops were loading their equipment for departure and that the move could help to deescalate tensions between the West and Russia. However, the European Union (EU) and NATO alliance have claimed that there has been "no de-escalation on the ground".

