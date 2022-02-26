Ukraine Crisis: Indian Students Head To Romanian Border While Many Still Await Evacuation

As groups of Indian students are heading towards the Romanian border for evacuations, a number of stranded students still await their turn to be evacuated and are struggling with minimal supplies and limited money in the war-hit Ukraine. The parents of the students are also raising concerns regarding the well-being of their children who went to Ukraine for studying and are now are finding it difficult to come back.

A family of one such student studying in Ukraine spoke to Republic Media Network and said that their daughter who is a medical student has been living in Ukraine since 2018. "I spoke to my daughter last night when she informed me that she has been facing several challenges as the supplies are minimal while there are long queues outside the ATMs. Apart from that, the supply of groceries is also very less," he said.

Speaking about the ongoing situation in the crisis-torn country and the Indian government's assurance regarding the evacuation, the father of the medical student said that a curfew has been imposed in Ukraine's capital Kyiv from 10 PM till 7 AM. "The students have been talking to officials of the Indian embassy in Ukraine who have assured that something will be done by the night and the students can be evacuated by Saturday evening," he added.

Indian students wait for their turn for evacuation

Meanwhile, the female student who continues to remain confined with others in their hostel rooms also spoke directly to Republic TV and assured us that everyone there remains safe while the situation in other states is critically serious. "We have spoken to the officials and they have assured us that we will be taken to Romania from where we will have our flights to India," she said.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the students in the crisis situation, she said that they have the groceries stocked up for the next two to three days, however, there is uncertainty after that as markets continue to remain empty while cards are not being accepted in several places and many ATMs are out of cash.

Another student who was part of the group travelling towards the Romanian border for evacuation also give a brief account of the happenings in the war-torn country. As stated by the MBBS student awaiting evacuation, all the students have arranged for multiple buses and will soon head towards the border from where flights will be arranged for them.

