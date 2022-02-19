Ukraine Crisis: Kamala Harris Calls For 'swift & United' Response To A Russian Invasion

US Vice President Kamla Harris on Saturday warned Russia that there would be a 'swift, severe, and united' response if Russia invades Ukraine. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Harris reiterated that the NATO alliance and the US’ “greatest strength is our unity” as she also met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania on the sidelines of the conference.

In a dire warning to Russia against launching an offensive on Kyiv, and slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin for continued war rhetoric, Harris outlined the retaliatory measures such as the"significant and unprecedented" economic sanctions and dismantling Moscow’s financial institutions.

Today I will deliver remarks at the Munich Security Conference on how the United States, our allies, and our partners are demonstrating strength and unity in the face of Russian aggression. https://t.co/aS1TrHDBGN — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 19, 2022

Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 19, 2022

US troops will protect 'every inch of NATO': US VP Kamala Harris

Harris also clarified that the US troops deployed in the Baltic countries on the eastern edge of NATO are demonstrating combat readiness, and should Russia attack Kyiv, she said, they will protect “every inch of NATO.”

“This is a moment that has made that clear: that our unity is evidence and is a measure of our strength,” she reiterated.

"We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion," Harris said at the annual conference.

The US Vice President in her warnings to Moscow continued, "Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable.”

Her speech was aimed at US’ intel report and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s remark on Saturday, February 19, confirming that Russia has been "moving into the right positions to conduct an attack.” "They're uncoiling and now poised to strike," Austin had said at a conference during his visit to NATO member states, and while his stop at Vilnius, Lithuania where he met US rotational units.

Harris pledged a ‘unified response’ to efforts by Russia of military invasion, as she said, "Not since the end of the Cold War has this forum convened under such dire circumstances.” She then continued, "Today, as we are all well aware, the foundation of European security is under direct threat in Ukraine.”

She supported the NATO alliance treaties, under which she stated, that Washington sent Russia its written proposals. She pitched for giving "unprecedented peace, security, and prosperity” a chance in Europe as she acknowledged NATO’s significance since world wars in ensuring and upholding transatlantic security.

"In the face of Russian aggression, I have been reassured and heartened by the widespread agreement across the trans-Atlantic community that these rules and norms will be defended,” Harris said. The US maintains an "ironclad" commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, she reiterated.