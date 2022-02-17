Ukraine Crisis: MEA Says No Immediate Evacuation Plans, Calls For Resolution Via Dialogue

Amid the tense situation across the Russia-Ukraine border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that no decision has been taken yet on evacuation as the Indian Embassy in Kyiv continues to function normally and provide services to Indian nationals in the country. The Ministry further stated that the Embassy has issued some advisories, set up control rooms and developments are also being monitored by Embassy officials. "When we issue an advisory, we take on board developments that are happening as well as our assessment of how we can assist our citizens there. Our focus remains on Indian citizens and Indian students rather than anything larger than that," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing.

The spokesperson further stated that no special flights for Ukraine have been arranged as there are no immediate evacuation plans as of now. Although there was a limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements, restrictions on the number of flights and passengers have been lifted, he added. Bagchi went on to say that Indian carriers are also being encouraged to operate chartered flights between India and Ukraine.

The MEA stated that India is in favour of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis. "We applaud the efforts being made under the Normandy Format to implement the Minsk agreements. We wish to see the matter being resolved diplomatically and peacefully," Bagchi stated. He also added that India is not a direct participant in the talks, but maintains cordial relations with all parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 15, the Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory for Indians residing in Ukraine. "We are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine and their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India," the Embassy stated. Meanwhile, special helplines and email addresses have also been provided by the Embassy for urgent and emergency inquiries. Further, Indian nationals have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, AP