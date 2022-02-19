Ukraine Crisis: NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Says Alliance Willing To Talk To Russia

Amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the organisation is open to discussion with Russia and it stands ready to protect and defend its allies. Earlier, US President Joe Biden also said that Russia should engage in dialogue. He also stated that they will defend every inch of NATO territory with full American power.

Stoltenberg's announcement comes on Twitter as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her personal dedication to NATO and considerable US contribution to the alliance. He stated that at this critical juncture, transatlantic cooperation is critical and that they are open to talking with Russia and are committed to protecting and defending all of the allies.

Thank you @VP Kamala Harris for your personal commitment to #NATO & for the significant #US contribution to our Alliance. Transatlantic unity is key at this critical time. We remain open for dialogue with #Russia & determined to protect and defend all Allies. pic.twitter.com/dQxUvWODMZ — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 18, 2022

Alternatives to bolster NATO's deterrence and defence

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Stoltenberg stated that NATO's commanders have been entrusted with drawing up plans for the deployment of battlegroups to the alliance's southeastern territories, in response to Russia's deployment, according to Al Arabiya. He said that ministers have decided to examine alternatives to bolster NATO's deterrence and defence, including considering the formation of additional NATO battlegroups in Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe. He further stated that their military leaders will work on the details now and report back in a few weeks.

Stoltenberg said that on the ground, they have yet to see any signs of de-escalation and that this is Europe's largest military concentration since the Cold War. He claims that Moscow has made it apparent that it is willing to use force to challenge the fundamental principles that have guided the security for decades and unfortunately this is Europe's new normal.

NATO military activities near Russian borders

Russia has been accused by the West and Ukraine of stockpiling soldiers along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an attack in recent months. However, Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine and that it has the right to move its military inside its own borders.

Russia has also expressed alarm over NATO military activities near its borders and Ukraine's continuous military backing, which includes an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)