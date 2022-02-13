Ukraine Crisis: Pope Francis Entrusts Virgin Mary & World Leaders With 'effort For Peace'

Amid heightened fears of Russia invading Ukraine, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City Pope Francis on Sunday called the situation 'worrying'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Pope Francis entrusted to the 'intercession' of the Virgin Mary, and the 'conscience' of political leaders, and wrote, "every effort on behalf of peace."

The news coming out of Ukraine is very worrying. I entrust to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, and to the conscience of political leaders, every effort on behalf of peace. #PrayTogether — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 13, 2022

Despite denying all news of the invasion, Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus. Russia's buildup of firepower, as per the US, has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

"Invading Ukraine would cause widespread human suffering", the US tells Russia

In an hourlong call on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering". Biden further said on the call with Putin that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios".

The two presidents spoke a day after Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that US intelligence shows a Russian invasion could begin within days.

In a sign that American officials are getting ready for a worst-case scenario, the United States announced plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital and urged all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. Besides America, other countries Australia, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands and Japan have told their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Some airlines have cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia. The US picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to a US official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed concerns about an invasion, urging the country to remain calm. “I believe that today in the information space there is a lot of information," he said Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

