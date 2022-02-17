Ukraine Crisis: Russia Announces New Military Drawdown From Annexed Crimea

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Moscow on Thursday announced a fresh military withdrawal from annexed Crimea in eastern Europe. The defence ministry statement carried out by Russian news agencies stated, “Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases.” It is to note that the Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 following which Minsk agreements came into play.

After the United States raised concerns over Russia adding 7,000 additional troops instead of the partial withdrawal of forces, the Russian defence ministry announced the end of drills in Crimea. The announcement on Thursday came a day after the Russian Defence Ministry has announced the end to its military exercises in Crimea.

According to Ukraine’s Interfax news agency, Russia said that troops had already crossed the Crimean bridge. According to the statement, after completing exercises in the Crimean peninsula, the troops were marching to permanent locations by rail. In a tweet, the Russian defence ministry posted a video saying, "Frames of the crossing of the Crimean bridge by a train with military equipment of units #ЮВО moving to the point of permanent deployment."

The latest drawdowns of the Russian military comes amid repeated calls by the West for Moscow to pull back its forces from the Ukrainian border. Most recently the United States said that Russia could invade Ukraine 'anytime'. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Russia could use “false” state media reports such as provocation and discovery of mass graves in Donbas “as an excuse” to launch an invasion into Ukraine. She said, “We’re in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion.”

When Psaki was questioned about Russia claiming it found mass graves in the Donbas region, she answered by noting how it has been known that Moscow can use “these tactics” to justify an attack on Ukraine. According to her, these measures by Russia could include “claims of provocation in Donbas, false state media reports — which I think you should all — everybody should keep their eyes open and aware of that potential — fake videos, false accusations about chemical weapons or accounts of attacks on Russian soldiers that have not actually occurred

“So there could be a range of false flags and pretexts that we would expect would precede an invasion. And, again, we remain in that window,” Psaki added.

Russia opens criminal case into discovery of mass graves

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it opened a criminal case after discovering mass graves of civilians in Donbas. In a statement, the Russian Investigative Committee said, “A criminal case was initiated on the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the territory of Donbas under part 1 of article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code — ill-treatment of the civilian population, the use of means and methods in an armed conflict prohibited by an international treaty”.

(Image: AP)