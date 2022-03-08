Ukraine Crisis: Russian Troops Target Evacuation Bus Near Kyiv Amid Ceasefire

As the war steps into the 13th day of fighting, Russian troops shelled an evacuation bus in the Kyiv region, Ukraine claimed. According to media reports, three people suffered injuries due to the attack. The war-hit country Ukraine has further accused the enemy force of planning to interfere with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a 'different and unsafe' route. While on the other hand, Russia has claimed that Ukraine's militants are blocking the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In a related update, Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that a Russian general has been killed in fighting around Kharkiv. Russia has lost the second general of the army in the past week. Maj Gen Vitaly Gerasimov, chief of staff of the 41st Army, had been killed outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, along with other senior officers, the intelligence arm of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

With continued failure in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the war situation has intensified amid Moscow's promise of a ceasefire in evacuation corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov.

Russia announces ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities

Russia has declared a new ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, indicating to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov. While Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal.

"Russia declares a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," Russian media statement read.

On Monday, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 am Moscow time to allow safe evacuations of civilians, while major clashes were reported between the two forces in Luhansk.

Earlier on Monday, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

