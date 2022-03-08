Ukraine Criticises Russia As Evacuation Routes Mostly Led To Moscow And Its Ally Belarus

Despite Russia's continuous claims that its forces have been cooperating in evacuating people from Ukraine, its intention has been widely criticised. According to a report by the news agency, The Associated Press, despite Moscow announcing another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian government alleged that the evacuation routes mostly led to Russia and its ally Belarus. Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to medieval siege tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation.

As per the news agency, Putin's forces have been bombarding the cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors. Also, at several places, the Russian forces were using advanced weapons-- thus hindering every possible step to safely evacuate people from the war-torn country. However, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push on Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Little progress in talks, claims Ukrainian advisor

It is worth mentioning that the delegates of both the countries met for the third time in the past week-- with high expectations and low outcomes. According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said: “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors.” He said that consultations will continue on ways to negotiate an end to hostilities. On the other hand, Russia's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky claimed that he believes that the humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will finally start functioning from Tuesday, March 8. However, he asserted no progress has been made on a political settlement but voiced hope that the next round could be more productive.

